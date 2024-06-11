Everton Are Pushing Hard To Land This Chelsea Forward: What Will He Add To Dyche’s Side?

In a recent tweet, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Everton are pushing hard to land Chelsea forward Armando Broja. It has been stated that the Toffees are hoping to get a deal done for the Albanian striker this summer.

Broja endured a tough campaign at Stamford Bridge as he missed a lot of key games for the Blues because of injuries. The Albania international played in 27 matches for Chelsea last season, netting two goals and grabbing one assist in various competitions.

The 22-year-old caught the eye at times in the final third by averaging 1.0 shots and 1.0 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has also been careful when distributing possession in the opponent’s half after completing 89.2% of his attempted passes in the English first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the West London club will expire in the summer of 2028 which would make it difficult for the Toffees to sign him on the cheap later this year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 06: Armando Broja of Fulham arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on April 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

What Will Broja Add To Everton Boss Sean Dyche’s Team?

Broja excels at finding a yard of space for himself to get a few strikes in at goal. He can be a good finisher in front of the opponent’s goal when he is playing well on the pitch. The Albanian attacker can even make some dangerous runs with the ball on the offensive end of the field. However, frequent injuries have often derailed his progress at Chelsea recently. Hence, Broja might welcome a change of scenery this summer in search of more game time over the next few years.

The Chelsea ace would add more goals to Everton head coach Sean Dyche’s attacking department. He has what it takes to fight for a regular starting place at the Merseyside club next season. Broja already knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to settle into life at Goodison Park if Dyche can manage to bring him on board this summer.

At 22, the Albanian striker has the potential to be a future star in English football. Thus, the Toffees would be wise to try everything they can to lure him to Merseyside before the end of this transfer window.