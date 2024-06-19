Everton Are In Pole Position To Sign This Serie A Midfielder: Should Dyche Move In For Him?

In a recent report, Tuttosport stated that Everton are in pole position to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo who spent last season on loan at Fiorentina. It has been claimed that the Toffees are leading the race to acquire the services of the Brazilian talent this summer.

Arthur had a solid loan spell at Fiorentina in the previous campaign as he managed to put in a handful of impressive displays for them in the middle of the park. The Brazilian midfield ace made 48 appearances for the Italian club last season, netting a couple of goals and grabbing four assists in various competitions.

The 27-year-old proved his worth at the centre of the park by averaging 1.4 tackles, 0.5 interceptions and 1.0 key passes per game in Serie A. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball from midfield after completing 92.1% of his attempted passes in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at his parent club Juventus will expire in the summer of 2026. Thus, the Toffees would have to make a sizable offer if they are serious about recruiting Arthur this summer.

Should Everton Boss Sean Dyche Move In For Arthur This Summer?

Arthur loves a tackle and can make some timely interceptions for his team at the centre of the park. He has also got the vision to orchestrate a few promising chances for his teammates to find the back of the net.

However, frequent injuries have derailed his career in the recent past. Furthermore, Arthur had a poor loan spell at Liverpool recently, so he might struggle to adapt to the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football once again if Everton decide to bring him back to England later this summer.

Still, Arthur would no doubt add more quality to Sean Dyche’s midfield and could help the Toffees compete across all fronts in the coming years. Therefore, the Merseyside club would be wise to move in for him before the end of this summer transfer window.