Everton points deduction 'not even one second on my mind' - Kompany

Vincent Kompany and Sean Dyche

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says Everton's recent 10-point deduction has "not been even one second on my mind".

The Toffees are now level on points with Kompany's side, but the Clarets remain bottom with a far inferior goal difference.

When asked about his reaction to the news, Kompany said: "It’s the way I am as a person, I tend not to pay attention to anything I can’t control and it’s not something I can control.

"Quite frankly in terms of results in any position to look at anyone else but ourselves. The focus is there and to continue our good performances.

"My focus has been on turning our performances into results because that’s the only thing that matters. You’re a little bit in tunnel vision where you don’t get too much time to look left or right.

"I understand fully I think the club has got a vested interest in this. I understand fully there have been discussions at Premier League level and board level. But in all honesty it’s not been even one second on my mind. I don’t think it’s for me to make a judgment on this. The main thing is I need to focus is on this team and turning performances into results."

Burnley are reportedly one of a number of clubs pressing ahead with plans to sue Everton for millions of pounds' worth of damages.

On that, Kompany said: "I'm aware so I’m not going to pretend that I'm not aware. It’s none of my concern. That’s not my job, not my task.

"The task I have is way too important for me to get distracted by this. We’re talking politics here and board level discussions. My absolute priority is keeping this team in this league and showing every day that we can belong here and we can be a good team in this league. None of my attention towards that case will actually help what we need to achieve."