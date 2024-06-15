Everton pay tribute to 'a true Goodison Park hero'

[Getty Images]

Everton have paid tribute to Kevin Campbell, "one of the club's most popular and much-loved" players, who has passed away aged 54.

The former striker joined Everton on loan in March 1999, scoring nine times in their final eight Premier League games to help them avoid relegation.

He was rewarded with a permanent deal that summer, and stayed for more than five seasons.

Everton said: "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

"Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev."

Campbell was the club's first black captain in the top-flight and he became an enduringly popular figure for scoring the winner in a 1-0 Merseyside derby win at Anfield in September 1999. It was to be 22 years before the Toffees won there again, ensuring his permanent place in the affections of the blue half of Merseyside.

He is Everton’s fifth highest Premier League scorer with 45 goals, netting 51 times in 164 appearances in all competitions for the club.