Everton get overdue slice of luck with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s freak goal to beat Burnley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first goal at Goodison Park since September will not feature in any Goal of the Month contest but it held a freakish beauty for Everton.

The striker’s block on an attempted clearance by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric looped into the net in first-half added time and decided a contest of debatable quality in which the visitors had defender Dara O’Shea sent off.

In the context of Luton’s comeback win against Bournemouth and this week’s possible points deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules, ending a 13-match run without a win was absolutely priceless for Everton. A tense Goodison exploded with relief at the final whistle.

“I’ve had some tough runs in my career and this was as tough as any of them. By hook or by crook today it was very important to win and we found a way to win,” said Everton manager Sean Dyche.

“We looked at the idea of how well we had played this season and not won so we deliberately tried to play it long and strong and play the game as awkward and ugly as possible and get an ugly win and it worked.

“There is a nervousness when you are on a run like that and this changes the storyline.

“Burnley only had one shot on target so it was pretty fair reflection.”

Everton only had three themselves – if you include Calvert-Lewin’s winner although that should really go down as a tackle on target. There was an element of good fortune about the ricochet trajectory but after breaking a six-month scoring duck from the penalty spot at Newcastle in midweek, this was another sign that the football gods are beginning to smile on the Everton striker again.

“It was a long period for myself. It becomes a mind-game at times but I came into the game today full of confidence and I think it showed,” said Calvert-Lewin.

“We knew Burnley overplay at times so we knew if we could set traps like we did for the goal, we’d have a chance. A few games ago I might not have scored a goal like that, but that’s how it goes.”

In a game where effort emasculated skill for the most part, the messy method of execution was entirely appropriate.

For Muric, caught dawdling at the edge of his penalty area, it was an embarrassing moment. The sturdy Kosovan has given Burnley more stability in goal since being elevated in place of James Trafford three weeks ago, but Goodison was less about presence than presents. It was defensive generosity which summed up Burnley’s season.

Muric tried to make amends with two second-half blocks that prevented Calvert-Lewin adding to Everton’s lead but the damage was done.

Burnley’s comeback hopes were undermined by the straight red card for O’Shea brandished by referee Michael Oliver in the 67th minute.

The Burnley defender lunged into a tackle on Dwight McNeil after he miscontrolled a pass. The foul was only just inside the Burnley half as McNeil pushed the ball into the empty space behind the defender but with no cover, it looked like a fair call by the official, although manager Vincent Kompany did not think so.

“The letter of law says you should be denying a goalscoring opportunity to be sent off,” said Kompany.

“There was a lot of force in that ball so it was a pretty comfortable pick up for the goalkeeper so I will leave you to make your own minds up.”

Only Sheffield United have scored fewer Premier League goals this season and down to ten men, Burnley had even less chance of breaking down an Everton defence in which Jarrad Branthwaite shone.

Everton, despite the twitchiness inside the stadium, kept them at arm’s length despite Oliver’s refusal to award a late penalty when the influential James Garner went to ground.

Burnley gave what they had but the harsh truth is they do not have enough to stay in the Premier League. With six matches to go and a six-point gap above them to safety, they look doomed.

