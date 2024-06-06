Everton have ‘no interest’ in signing Fulham ace Decordova-Reid despite rumours

Everton are not interested in signing Fulham winger Bobby Decordova-Reid during the summer transfer window.

The Jamaican winger’s contract with Fulham expires this summer, sparking speculation about a potential move to Goodison Park.

However, Liverpool Echo have debunked those rumours, reiterating that the 31-year-old is not amongst Everton’s targets this summer.

Decordova-Reid was in fine form for Fulham last season, notching seven goals and four assists in 41 games across all competitions.

He scored six times and assisted two in the Premier League, creating three big chances. He was also astute in ground duels, boasting a 52% success rate.

His performances led Fulham to open contract talks in a bid to retain his services, but negotiations have stalled, meaning he will be a free agent when his current deal expires at the end of this month.

However, he will not be joining Everton as the Blues have already drawn up their summer wishlist despite the club’s precarious financial situation.

The Toffees are locked in negotiations with Championship side Leeds United to extend Jack Harrison’s loan deal for another year.

He recorded three goals and three assists while creating five big chances in 29 Premier League appearances for Everton and is seen as a means of bolstering the squad without digging a hole in their pockets.

With Leeds set to remain in the Championship after losing the play-off final to Southampton, Harrison is more than willing to extend his stay at Goodison Park, and there’s a feeling both parties can reach an agreement.

Everton are also considering a loan proposal to sign Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, a move that the club faithful see as high-risk.

The England international endured an awful loan spell with West Ham United last season, but the Toffees are hoping he can recapture his best form in Merseyside.

Furthermore, Everton have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to bolster their goalscoring options.

Despite his recent struggles, Mikel Arteta is still a fan of Nketiah, but Arsenal will reportedly listen to loan offers for the England international.

