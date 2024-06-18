Everton have no intention of dropping Branthwaite price tag

Everton have no intention of dropping their asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting an opening offer from Manchester United.

Manchester United submitted an offer worth an initial £35m, rising to £43m with add-ons, for the 21-year-old which has been turned down.

Everton value Branthwaite, who won the club’s Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards in 2023-24, at around £70m.

United had hoped to capitalise on Everton’s profitability and sustainability (PSR) issues with a lower offer in the hope Everton would cash in before the June 30 deadline for the financial year.

However, The Athletic are reporting that Everton’s ‘PSR hole is relatively small’ and the Toffees are hopeful of plugging the gap with the sales of fringe players and the trading of academy prospects.

Everton do not tend to budge on their asking price for key figures including Branthwaite, while Amadou Onana – valued at around £50m – has also attracted interest from top clubs.

Branthwaite is the leading target for Manchester United as the Red Devils look to strengthen at centre-back, following the exit of Raphael Varane.

Alternatives are being assessed should a deal with Everton not be agreed and their shortlist contains names including Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. United could sign two new centre-backs this summer with Victor Lindelof linked with Fenerbahce this week.

Read – Tactical Analysis: England their own enemy in unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia

See more – Five Premier League players who will be like new signings next season

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok