Everton Must Meet Club’s Specific Demand To Land Crystal Palace Target

Marseille have a specific demand of Everton if they are to agree to send one of their attackers, who is also wanted by Crystal Palace, to the Goodison Park club.

The Toffees have pressed the accelerator on their summer transfer window business ahead of the Premier League’s 30th June PSR deadline.

Sean Dyche’s side have just landed Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa, while Lewis Dobbin has been sold to the same side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had looked poised to move to Newcastle United, but that deal is currently off, as is Everton’s bid to sign Magpies winger Yankuba Minteh.

Now they are pushing hard to sign Marseille attacker Illman Ndiaye, though Crystal Palace, who want a replacement for Michael Olise, are also keen.

Everton have been told by Marseille that if they want to complete the loan capture of Ndiaye then they will have to include an obligation to buy, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi.

Marseille are prepared to let Ndiaye go to Goodison Park on loan, but want it to effectively be a permanent deal.

That could suit Everton as if postpones the payment of a transfer fee for a permanent deal.

The ball is in Everton’s court to get the deal over the line, especially as Crystal Palace lurk in the background.