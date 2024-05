[Getty Images]

Everton are interested in signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

Phillips, 28, joined City from Leeds United for £42m in 2022 but has struggled to make an impression and spent the second half of last season on-loan at West Ham.

The Toffees are also in talks to re-sign winger Jack Harrison from Leeds on another loan deal.

Harrison, 27, played 35 games and scored four goals at Everton last season.