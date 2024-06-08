Everton Are Long-Term Admirers Of This Gifted Midfielder: Should The Toffees Move In For Him?

In a recent report, Record (via Sport Witness) claimed that Everton are long-term admirers of Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis. It has been stated that the Toffees are eager to lure the Portuguese midfield enforcer to Goodison Park this summer.

Luis experienced a solid campaign at the Portuguese club after he put in a series of impressive displays for them at the centre of the park. The 24-year-old made 45 appearances for Benfica last season across multiple competitions.

The Lobito-born talent has anchored the midfield with conviction as he is averaging 2.6 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per 90 minutes in Liga Portugal. He was even accurate when distributing the ball from midfield based on his pass success rate of 89% in the Portuguese top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Benfica will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for the Toffees to snap him up on a cut-price deal this off-season

Benfica’s Portuguese midfielder #61 Florentino Luis vies with Real Sociedad’s Spanish defender #03 Aihen Munoz during the UEFA Champions League group D football match between Real Sociedad and SL Benfica at the Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastian on November 8, 2023. (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Should Everton Move In For Luis This Summer?

Luis is a tough-tackling midfielder who can read the danger well and can make a few timely interceptions for his team inside his half. He is a tidy passer of the ball as well. Standing at 1.84m, the Portuguese talent is a strong presence on the ball. However, there are some question marks over whether he can adapt to the high intensity of Premier League football if Everton manage to get him on board in this summer transfer period.

Luiz would bring a lot of bite and steel to the Merseyside club‘s midfield department. He has what it takes to fight for a regular first-team spot at Goodison Park in the coming years. At 24, Luis will only get better with each season. Hence, he would be a worthy target for the Toffees to pursue later this summer.

Luis could even help Everton get away from relegation danger and maybe even challenge for a top-half finish in the Premier League next season if he can make a smooth transition to life in England. With all things considered, the Merseyside club should focus on moving in for Luis before the start of the new campaign.