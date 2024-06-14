Everton 'likely to be frosty' in response to United's Branthwaite approach

[Getty Images]

Everton will look for a fee of at least £80m for Jarrad Branthwaite from Manchester United, who are understood to have already agreed personal terms with the defender's representatives.

Now the transfer window has opened, United intend to speak to Everton about Branthwaite.

The response is likely to be frosty.

BBC Sport has been told Everton do not want to sell the 21-year-old, who many believe was unlucky to miss out on selection for England's European Championship squad.

The club believe it is just a matter of time before Branthwaite becomes an England regular and rate him in the same bracket as Harry Maguire and Josko Gvardiol.

Maguire cost United £80m when he joined from Leicester City in 2019. Gvardiol cost Manchester City 90m euros - at the time equating to £77m - when he moved from RB Leipzig last summer.