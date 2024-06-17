Everton In Lead In Experienced Midfielder Hunt

Everton are leading the race for the signature of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The experienced midfielder spent last season on loan at Fiorentina and managed to rekindle his career following a disastrous loan spell at Liverpool.

Arthur still has two years left on his contract at Juventus but the club are keen to move him on in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old midfielder still has suitors in the Premier League despite his horror spell at Liverpool.

According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Everton have the edge in the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

The Toffees have been keeping tabs on him for some time and are keen to take him back to Merseyside.

Everton scouts have been regularly watching him and the club are primed to make a move for him.

It was recently suggested they are the most active of his suitors and that appears to be the case.

Juventus are willing sellers and are waiting for offers to land on their table for Arthur in the ongoing summer transfer window.