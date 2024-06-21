Everton Have Launched A Move For This Roma Midfielder: Should Dyche Snap Him Up?

In a recent report, Gianluca Dimarzio stated that Everton have launched a move for AS Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove this summer. It is believed that the Toffees are eyeing a move for the Italian midfield ace who is keen on making a switch to England this off-season.

Bove enjoyed a decent campaign at the Italian club as he managed to catch the eye at times for them in Serie A. The 22-year-old netted one goal and earned two assists in 45 matches for Roma last season across multiple competitions.

The Roma-born talent has proven his worth at times in the middle of the park based on his average of 1.9 tackles, 0.4 interceptions, 0.4 clearances, 0.6 shots and 0.5 key passes per game in Serie A. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball from midfield after completing 84.5% of his attempted passes in the Italian top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will expire in the summer of 2028. Thus, Everton would have to make a big offer if they are to stand a chance of landing Bove in this transfer window.

Should Everton Boss Sean Dyche Snap Bove Up This Summer?

Bove is a solid tackler of the ball and can make the odd interception for his team at the centre of the park. He usually clears the danger when he can and usually strikes the ball well from long range.

The Italian midfielder can even set up some decent chances for others around him on the offensive end of the field. He is primarily a box-to-box midfielder but can also play as a defensive midfielder or in the number ten position if asked to do so.

Bove would bring more energy and dynamism to Everton head coach Sean Dyche’s midfield. He is good enough to help the Toffees compete on all fronts over the next few years. At 22, the future looks quite promising for Bove as long as he continues to improve with each year.

Hence, the Merseyside club would be wise to try everything they can to snap Bove up before the end of this summer transfer period. However, there are some concerns over whether he can make a smooth transition to life in England.