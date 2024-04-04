Everton 'will just about have enough' to stay up - Walcott

[Reuters]

Ex-Everton winger Theo Walcott believes his former club will "just about have enough" to survive in the Premier League this season, even if they are hit with another sanction for breaching financial rules.

The Toffees, who are awaiting to discover if they will be punished for the second time this season following an earlier six-point deduction, have not won any of their past 13 league matches.

"I think they are bracing themselves [for a points deduction] and I think as well that's probably hindering performances," Walcott told the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast. "I think they're really distracted and as players you can't be."

He continued: "I think it was a big point at Newcastle, but I am wary that with the new stadium as well, they need to be in the Premier League and it's going to be quite sad to see if they do go down.

"But I do feel that they will just about have enough, even if they get a points deduction. I just feel like with the experience they've got, they've got a lot of experience in that dressing room still and they've been in these relegation battles for years, so they should be ready for it again."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds