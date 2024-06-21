Everton issue club statement on Friedkin Group takeover

A wave of relief has washed over Goodison Park as Everton enters exclusive negotiations with the Friedkin Group over their takeover.

The news signals a potential new dawn for the club faithful, who have endured months of ownership uncertainty.

Led by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, the Friedkin Group have set their sights on acquiring Farhad Moshiri’s 94% stake in the club.

The exclusivity period allows the Friedkin Group to conduct due diligence on Everton’s financial state, which is a crucial step towards potentially finalising a deal with Moshiri.

“Blue Heaven Holdings has received significant interest from several highly respected parties interested in investing in the club,” Everton said in an official statement (via the club’s website).

“The club can confirm today that a period of exclusivity has been granted to the Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

“All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the club will continue to operate as normal.”

Everton fans have grown weary from the tumultuous saga, but they can finally breathe a sigh of hope as the takeover nears a conclusion.

Should a purchase agreement be reached, Friedkin will need the green light from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority before officially taking the reins at Everton.

The 2023/24 season was a struggle for the Toffees. However, it ended on a positive note as Sean Dyche’s side finished 15th in the Premier League despite the eight-point deduction for breaching financial regulations.

Perhaps buoyed by the takeover update, Everton have sparked into life in the transfer market.

Jack Harrison is set to re-join the club on a season-long loan, while midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is close to joining Dyche’s side in a deal worth around £9m.

Everton have also submitted a bid for Olympique Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye, with the club determined to push up the Premier League table next season.