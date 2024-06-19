Everton interested in €10 million deal for Metz midfielder Lamine Camara

Everton have set their sights on FC Metz midfielder Lamine Camara, according to French publication Jeunes Footeux.

The Senegalese attacking midfielder could be on the move this summer after Metz were relegated to Ligue 2.

The French side are bound to lose several key players this summer, and Camara is one of those with one foot already out the door.

The 20-year-old ace also has plenty of admirers, including Everton, who are showing keen interest in the Senegal international midfielder.

Camara was one of the better performers in a hugely disappointing season for Metz. He made 31 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing a goal and four assists.

Camara also created four big chances, averaging 1.4 key passes per 90 minutes. He won 50% of his ground duels and averaged an impressive 5.8 ball recoveries per match.

While other European clubs are keeping an eye on his situation, Everton are not the only side keen to lure him to the Premier League this summer, with Fulham also interested.

Camara still has two years left on his contract with Metz, but they’ll be powerless to stop his departure if a decent offer arrives on their doorstep.

The versatile midfielder is valued at €10 million on Transfermarkt, so any offer within that range may force Metz to sell.

Camara would be a decent understudy to Abdoulaye Doucoure in Sean Dyche’s 4-4-1-1 system.

Everton struggled without a capable replacement for Doucoure last season when the Malian midfielder was injured, so Camara would be a welcome addition to Dyche’s paper-thin squad.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees have the finances to complete a deal before their takeover is finalised.

However, they must move quickly to agree terms with Camara and Metz, especially since Fulham are also in the race for the Senegalese midfielder.

Selling at least one of their high-value assets would allow Everton some leeway to bolster their squad, but they’re reluctant to lose any of their key players.

Amadou Onana has been linked with a summer exit, while Everton have rejected Manchester United’s first offer for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com