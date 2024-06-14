Everton holding firm on £80 million valuation on Jarrad Branthwaite despite Man United agreeing personal terms.



After conceding 85 goals in all competitions last season, Manchester United have rightly prioritised a defensive revamp first and foremost with the summer window opening today.

Raphael Varane has already announced his departure while the futures of both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are up in the air. Finding a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez will be key.

And as relayed by The Peoples Person, the club have already agreed personal terms with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite with the Englishman set to receive almost three times the wages he was earning at Goodison Park.

However, that was always the easy part and now comes the real difficult bit: finding a middle ground with Sean Dyche’s side for a player they are reluctant to sell.

Branthwaite price

The Red Devils want to take advantage of the Toffees’ precarious financial position and agree a cut-price deal for the 21-year-old this month itself.

However, the BBC have ruled this out while even revealing that the team from Merseyside have no intention of selling their star player this window and INEOS are likely to receive a frosty reception when they open talks with the club on Friday.

Initially, Everton had priced Branthwaite at a ridiculous £100 million with Real Madrid and Manchester City also reportedly in the race.

But it is clear that only the 20-time English league champions are actively looking at the centre-back who was unlucky to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad.

Everton reportedly value the player at least £80 million, the same as Harry Maguire when he earned a move to Old Trafford and Josko Gvardiol, who ended up moving to the Etihad.

“Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Merseysiders valuing the 21-year-old at at least £80m.

“United intend to speak to Everton about Branthwaite after the transfer window opened on Friday. The response is likely to be frosty.

Transfer saga in the making

“BBC Sport has been told Everton do not want to sell Branthwaite, whom many believe was unlucky to miss out on selection for England’s European Championship squad.

“The club believe it is just a matter of time before Branthwaite becomes an England regular and rate him in the same bracket as Harry Maguire and Josko Gvardiol.”

The report makes it very clear that United are unlikely to get their way and this has all the makings of a potential transfer saga.

Ten Hag wanted the bulk of the transfer business to be done early but United might be forced to look elsewhere if the Toffees remain adamant.

