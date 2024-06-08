Everton to 'hold firm' over Branthwaite transfer fee

It's no secret that Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has been attracting attention after some superb performances this season.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to lodge a bid for the 21-year-old defender, but according to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club are not willing to let their young star leave for a cut-price fee.

Left out of the Euro 2024 squad by England boss Gareth Southgate, United are now free to push ahead with their pursuit of the youngster.

The report claims that Everton are planning to keep hold of Branthwaite, unless an large offer in the region of £75 million comes in for him.

Branthwaite made 41 appearances in what was a breakthrough campaign for the Toffees, scoring three goals.