Everton hold Calvert-Lewin contract talks

Calvert-Lewin scored four goals in his last seven games of the season for Everton [Getty Images]

Everton have opened talks with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin over a new contract.

Calvert-Lewin's current deal expires next summer.

The 27-year-old joined the Toffees from Sheffield United for £1.5m in 2016 and has scored 68 goals in 248 games for the club.

Veteran full-back Ashley Young is also in discussions over a new deal, with his contract expiring next month.

Former England international Young, 38, joined Everton on a free transfer last summer and played 31 Premier League games in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands Everton will not allow key players to leave on the cheap this summer.

Earlier this month, director of football Kevin Thelwell said the club will need to trade sustainably because of their financial situation

Prized asset Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move to Manchester United and reports suggest an £80m price tag has been put on the defender.

Everton are interested in signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan from champions Manchester City, while they are in talks to sign Leeds winger Jack Harrison on another loan deal.