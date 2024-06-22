How Everton can help Roma sign Newcastle’s Yankuba Minteh

Serie A side Roma are keen on Newcastle’s 19-year-old wide man Yakuba Minteh and they could get a helping hand from Everton in their quest to bring him to the Italian capital.

New Giallorossi Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi has been tasked with providing coach Daniele De Rossi with premium level youngsters at non premium level prices and Minteh fits the prototype.

Newcastle United signed the youngster from Danish side Odense in 2023 for just €8M before sending him out on loan to Feyenoord for the whole of last season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the Magpies would be willing to sell for around €30M, with Roma interested to find out if they would be willing to drop the price.

Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Everton are also keen and this is where Roma could be given a helping hand, with their patron, Dan Friedkin, close to completing a takeover at Goodison Park.

Should this happen, it is quite feasible that Friedkin could purchase the player for the Premier League side and then loan him back to the Giallorossi – a solution that would fit Ghisolfi’s remit.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN