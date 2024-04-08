Everton handed new points deduction in Premier League survival blow

Everton have been hit by a two-point penalty (Getty Images)

Everton have been given a further two-point deduction by the Premier League for a breach of their profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The latest punishment, which Everton are set to appeal, follows a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules for the 2022-23 season.

Everton were handed a 10-point deduction earlier this season for losses up to the 2021-22 year.

It was later reduced to six points following an appeal but the club still faced further sanctions following a second PSR charge in January.

This latest points deduction drops Everton one place to 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

It comes after Everton’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday - the Toffees’ first victory in 13 matches - had lifted Sean Dyche’s side from trouble.

More follows