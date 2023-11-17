Everton handed 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League's financial rules

Everton's James Tarkowski, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Wednesday Nov. 1, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Everton was deducted 10 points by the Premier League on Friday for breaching the competition's financial rules.

The club reported three-year losses totaling nearly 372 million pounds ($454 million) last season. The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($128 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Everton has 14 points after 12 games. The penalty drops the team to four points, which is the same as last-place Burnley.

The club said it was “shocked and disappointed” by the ruling and will be appealing against it.

