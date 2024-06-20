Everton growing increasingly confident that Jarrad Branthwaite will not join Man United this summer



Everton are reportedly growing increasingly confident about their prospects of keeping their prized defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is of interest to Manchester United.

Branthwaite is a prime target for United in their efforts to bolster the club’s defensive department this summer.

Last week, the Red Devils submitted a bid worth £35 million plus £8 million in add-ons for the England international, who narrowly missed out on a Euro 2024 place.

This offer was swiftly rejected by Everton, who want a fee in the region of £70 million, for their player, whom they consider to be in the same price bracket as the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Harry Maguire and Wesley Fofana, all of who got moves in excess of £75 million within the past five years.

It has even been suggested that the Toffees could hold out for a fee as high as £80 million.

United have made it clear they will not go anywhere near this sum and have told Everton to be “realistic” if they wish to do a deal for the 21-year-old.

i news have given an update on the situation and indicate that Sean Dyche’s side have dug in their heels over their valuation for Branthwaite and as such, an Old Trafford switch for Branthwaite is in serious danger of collapsing.

The newspaper explains, “i understands there is an unwillingness at Old Trafford to raise that bid and Manchester United – who have to box clever to keep within the limits of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) – have already begun to look at alternatives to fill their defensive requirements.”

“Sources have said United are looking for an “indication” from Everton that they will be willing to lower their price but i understands there is “no chance” of that, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined not to pay what he perceives as over the odds.”

“Everton’s stance has always been clear: they want to keep Branthwaite for “at least” another season and it would only take an offer over their valuation to force them to come to the negotiating table.”

Branthwaite is described as someone who is “committed to Everton” and has yet to show any signs of a desire to leave Goodison Park.

i reveal that a top-flight source told them about Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s insistence that he will not overpay for transfer targets, Welcome to the Premier League, Sir Jim. If you want to buy somebody, it’s not you who sets the price.”

Branthwaite’s current terms with the Merseyside club are set to expire in 2027, meaning his employers are in a strong negotiation position and under no real pressure to sell.







