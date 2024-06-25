Everton Getting Closer On Attacker Capture

Sean Dyche’s Everton are now edging closer to completing the capture of Crystal Palace target and Marseille star Iliman Ndiaye, according to Sky Sports News.

The attacker is wanted by the Toffees to bolster their squad in the ongoing transfer window and talks have happened with Marseille.

The French side are happy to let him go as long as the deal is right and want an obligation to buy including in the loan agreement.

Everton have agreed the deal for Ndiaye and still have work to do, but the switch is now getting closer.

The Toffees are looking to push it over the line and bring the former Sheffield United man back to English football.

Crystal Palace have also looked at Ndiaye amid the loss of winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Everton have moved quickest though and look set to take him to Goodison Park.

Ndiaye, 24, made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 for Marseille last season, scoring three times and providing five assists.

He recorded 76 outings for Sheffield United in the Championship, scoring 21 times.