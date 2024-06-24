Everton in ‘final stages’ to sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye

Everton are close to finalising a deal to sign Olympique Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are in the ‘final stages’ of their negotiation with Marseille, and it’s only a matter of time before both parties agree on a deal.

Ndiaye has already agreed to join Everton, so it’s up to both clubs to decide on a transfer fee and iron out the final details.

Everton submitted an opening bid last week to sign the former Sheffield United striker, but it was quickly rejected.

The Blues remain keen on the Senegal international, who has been on their radar since his days in the English second tier.

Ndiaye emerged as a target for Everton after firing the Blades to the Premier League with 14 goals and 11 assists in 46 Championship appearances.

His performances attracted interest from several top clubs across the continent, including Everton, but he ultimately decided to return to his boyhood club in France.

Ndiaye’s move to Marseille hasn’t panned out as either party expected, with the Senegalese forward struggling to find his feet in the French top flight.

He notched just four goals and five assists in 46 games across all competitions for Marseille last season, a far cry from his previous haul in England.

Despite having four years left to run on his contract, Marseille are open to selling him, and Everton may finally land their long-term target this summer.

Ndiaye could be Everton’s third signing of the summer transfer window, following in the footsteps of Tim Iroegbunam and Jack Harrison from Aston Villa and Leeds United, respectfully.

It is unclear at this stage how much Everton will pay to sign Ndiaye, but reports suggest that he could cost slightly over the £20m Marseille paid for his services last summer.

Everton have sold academy product Lewis Dobbin to Villa, but they could be forced to offload one of their high-value assets to avoid breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com