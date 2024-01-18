Everton fans 'needed the team to get a victory'

Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia interacts with the fans after the game

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman says Toffees fans "needed" their team to secure a victory going into the mini-winter break after a second financial charge from the Premier League.

Before the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, the Goodison Park crowd raised a banner saying "onwards Evertonians, we shall not be moved".

"It wasn't easy on the eye, it wasn't free and open with chances everywhere and a game you'll remember fondly," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But, this is the FA Cup - however you do it get yourself into the hat.

"Joao Virginia, who came in for (Jordan) Pickford, made some wonderful saves. Two games against Palace and two clean sheets so he'll be very pleased with that. Andre Gomes with that wonderful free-kick really lit up the game.

"I felt the crowd were a little bit flat at the start of this game as if they'd had the stuffing knocked out of them (by the second financial charge). They needed the team to get a victory. It wasn't an easy game, it wasn't the type of game to get the crowd off their feet and really into it.

"They got the job done. No wins in six before, so this was an important one for Everton before their mini-break this weekend before they try and build again.

"That extra bit of time helps with the fatigue of the squad, it's a small squad that needs players back fit. It is a welcome break for Sean Dyche."

Listen in full on BBC Sounds