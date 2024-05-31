Everton face Saudi competition in race for £25m striker

Everton will face competition from clubs in the Saudi Pro League in the race to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea this summer.

Broja is expected to leave Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window after failing to secure a regular place in the club’s plans and spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham.

The 22-year-old struggled to make an impression due to the form of Rodrigo Muniz at Fulham, but a disappointing campaign has not prevented significant interest in his services.

Everton are one of several Premier League clubs, alongside Crystal Palace and Wolves, interested in signing Broja as the Toffees look to add depth to their forward line.

Beto failed to convince following his arrival from Udinese last summer, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury record and contract situation (expires 2025) are concerns.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said a fee of around £25m is being mooted for Broja, despite Chelsea valuing the Albania international at double that figure before his loan move to Fulham.

Chelsea require sales before June 30 to remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules and Broja, an academy graduate, appears likely to exit.

However, English clubs are not alone in chasing a deal for the forward. AC Milan and AS Monaco are monitoring his situation, while there’s interest in Broja from the Saudi Pro League. Crucially, Broja is open to a move to the Middle East with Al-Shabab admirers.

