Everton Are Eyeing A Move For This Sheffield United Full-Back: Should The Toffees Move In For Him?

In a recent report, journalist Pete O’Rourke mentioned that Everton are eyeing a move for Sheffield United full-back Max Lowe. It has been stated that the Toffees are showing interest in the English defender ahead of a potential move for him this summer.

The 27-year-old struggled to earn regular playing opportunities at Bramall Lane recently but had done well to put in a few eye-catching displays on the left side of Sheffield’s backline. Lowe has picked up one assist in ten appearances for the Blades in the league.

The English sensation has seen most of his game time come off the bench but deserves credit for averaging 2.1 tackles, 0.5 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per game in the Premier League. However, he has lacked accuracy when distributing the ball from the left flank based on his pass completion rate of 65.4% in the English first division (stats via whoscored).

His current deal at Sheffield United will run out at the end of this month which could give Everton a chance to land him on a free transfer this summer.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: Max Lowe of Sheffield United is challenged by Michael Olakigbe of Brentford during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brentford FC at Bramall Lane on December 09, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Should Everton Move In For Lowe?

Lowe loves a tackle and can time his challenges well to earn possession back for his team on the defensive third of the pitch. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when required and can make some good runs with the ball when he is playing well on the pitch.

The English talent is primarily a left-back but can also operate as a left-sided wide player or as a central defender if told to do so. We can expect him to bring more quality to Everton head coach Sean Dyche’s defence.

Lowe has what it takes to challenge for a regular first-team football at Goodison Park next season. Hence, the Toffees should focus on moving in for him before the end of this summer transfer window.

At 27, Lowe is about to enter his prime but still has a lot to prove at the highest level. However, he is on an expiring contract, so Everton should consider offering him a short-term deal as he could increase competition for places within their squad.