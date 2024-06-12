Everton Are Eyeing A Move For This Serie A Striker: What Will He Bring To Merseyside?

Everton Are Eyeing A Move For This Serie A Striker: What Will He Bring To Merseyside?

In a recent report, journalist Graeme Bailey mentioned that Everton are eyeing a move for AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer. It has been stated that the Toffees are eager to land the English centre-forward as they look to find a potential replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in this upcoming transfer window.

Abraham endured a tough campaign at the Italian club after missing a lot of games for them because of injuries. The English talent was involved in just 12 matches for AS Roma last season, netting one goal and picking up one assist across various competitions.

The 26-year-old has made most of his appearances off the bench which explains why he averaged 0.5 shots, 0.4 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A. He has been woeful when distributing possession in the opponent’s half as he has made just 51.4% of his attempted passes in the Italian first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Roma will run out in the summer of 2026. Thus, it won’t be easy for the Toffees to bring Abraham back to England on the cheap later this year.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY – MAY 09: Tammy Abraham of AS Roma looks on at full-time following the team’s defeat in the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Semi-Final second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AS Roma at BayArena on May 09, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

What Will Abraham Bring To Everton?

Abraham can find some space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He has got the vision to create some decent chances for his teammates up top and is a decent dribbler with the ball as well when he is playing regularly and with confidence on the field.

Standing at 1.94m, the English forward is a strong presence in the air as well. However, he has to find a way to improve his link-up play up top. We can expect him to bring some firepower to Everton‘s attack.

Abraham knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to adjust to life in the Premier League. However, his recent injury record makes him a risky option for the Toffees to consider in this summer transfer period.

At 26, Abraham is about to enter his prime soon. Hence, the Merseyside club should take a chance on him by luring him to Goodison Park before the start of the new Premier League season.