Everton eye up Victor Lindelof as Jarrad Branthwaite replacement

Everton are eyeing up Victor Lindelof as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

News broke a couple of nights ago that Manchester United had agreed personal terms with the 21 year old Everton centre back ahead of a summer move.

Yesterday, it was reported that United had made an opening bid of £45 million for the England international but it is likely to be knocked back by the Toffees.

However, there have been reports that the Red Devils are confident of a transfer being completed by the end of the month despite Everton’s warning they will only sell for a mammoth fee of £80 million. ´

It has been reported that Everton have been searching for replacements with Northern Ireland’s Dan Ballard discussed as an option but latest reports claim that their defensive target could be quite beneficial to United’s efforts to sign the Carlisle-born youngster.

HITC report that “Everton have identified potential replacements for English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is edging closer to a move to Manchester United.

“One player who the Toffees have targeted in the past is Victor Lindelof, with the Red Devils open to allowing the Swedish defender to leave Old Trafford this summer.”

“Lindelof has been in and out of the United team this season but with the club closing in on bringing in Branthwaite to Old Trafford, the former Benfica man may believe the time is right to move on.”

The site also reports that “another name who Everton are understood to be keen on is Hull City’s Jacob Greaves and the 24-year-old is one of several names understood to be on the club’s list.”

Everton may face competition for the 29 year old as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have both been linked to a move for him this summer.

Everton’s interest in the player could be very beneficial for United in their pursuit of Branthwaite. It is possible that the defender could be used as a makeweight in a deal for Branthwaite or at the very least, United could use the Toffees’ interest in Lindelof as a bargaining chip to reduce the fee asked for Branthwaite.

The Swede may also be keen on a move as he would not need to relocate and could continue playing at the highest level in a league he is very familiar with.





