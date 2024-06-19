Everton eye move for VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx

Everton are plotting a move to sign VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx during the summer transfer window.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the 21-year-old midfielder could leave the Bundesliga side this summer, and Everton are among a number of clubs looking to sign him.

Everton are closely monitoring Vranckx, who is heading into the final year of his contract with Wolfsburg. The Toffees are said to be keen on the Belgian, and they’re expected to meet with his representatives in the coming days.

Since joining Die Wolfe from Belgian side KV Mechelen in the summer of 2021, Vranckx has made 55 appearances for the club across all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

The youngster struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at Wolfsburg last season, starting just 12 of his 24 Bundesliga appearances.

However, he was an important player for the Germans, helping Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side finish 12th in the Bundesliga table.

Vranckx is poised to leave Wolfsburg this summer, although no formal offer has been made for his signature.

However, Wolfsburg wouldn’t want to lose the Belgium international without recouping more than the €8 million they paid to sign him three years ago.

He has now emerged as a serious target for Everton, but the Toffees will likely face competition from Serie A duo ACF Fiorentina and Napoli.

Vranckx is currently with Belgium’s national team at the 2024 European Championship in Germany, although he was an unused substitute in their 1-0 defeat to Slovakia.

Everton want to sign Vranckx to bolster their midfield options, but considering their well-documented financial issues, a deal could be tricky to complete.

While the Toffees are likely to be cautious in the transfer market, they will be tempted to sign Vranckx for a bargain fee.

Vranckx could be a like-for-like replacement for his international teammate Amadou Onana, who has been repeatedly linked with a summer exit from Goodison Park.

Onana has made it clear he wants to join a top club, and Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Manchester United are among those in the running.

