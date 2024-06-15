Everton eye move for Man United defender as Jarrad Branthwaite replacement

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is edging closer to a move to Manchester United.

The English centre-back impressed for the Toffees and his fine performances have attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The centre-back’s move to Old Trafford is gathering pace with the Red Devils putting in a bid for him.

The Merseyside club have demanded £70 million for the defender, according to HITC.

The report mentions that in order to replace their outgoing defender, they have identified Man United centre-back Victor Lindelof as the replacement.

The Toffees have targeted a move for the Sweden international in the past and they could come back for him again as they prepare for life without Branthwaite.

Lindelof was not a regular in the Man United starting line up in the 2023-24 season due to poor form and consistency issues.

A move away from Old Trafford could benefit his career, which has stopped progressing for quite some time.

Victor Lindelof could leave Man United this summer.

Hull City’s Jacob Greaves is another defender mentioned in the report as the player the Toffees are targeting in case they have to replace Branthwaite.

According to BBC, Man United made a £35m bid for the Everton defender, which was immediately rejected by them.

BBC have revealed that Everton do no want to sell the highly-rated centre-back.

Everton want Man United to increase their offer significantly

Sean Dyche’s team rate Branthwaite in the same bracket as Harry Maguire and Josko Gvardiol and they want a fee similar to what the Manchester clubs paid for those two defenders.

Man United should consider adding Lindelof in a cash plus player deal to bring Toffees to the negotiation table.

Signing a defender is a priority for Man United and Branthwaite has shown with his performances at Goodison Park that he is good enough to play at the highest level.

