Everton express interest in Manchester United defensive duo

Manchester United are open to selling a lot of players this summer, and Everton could be one of the Premier League clubs to benefit from that.

Alex Cook from talkSPORT has urged their readership to keep an eye on Everton potentially making moves for a couple of United players this summer.

This will be music to United’s ears – but we’re fully aware Everton are struggling financially. They aren’t going to throw money around, and we must also be mindful of how they are demanding £70 million for Jarrad Branthwaite’s signature after rejecting United’s first offer for the centre-back.

Cook claims Everton are one of several clubs interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been strongly linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. It is also understood that Sean Dyche rates Victor Lindelof.

Lindelof could be the centre-back Everton turn to if Branthwaite gets his move to United.

At right-back, Wan-Bissaka is not going to get the nod ahead of Diogo Dalot next season and I think Lindelof will be out of the picture at centre-back.

Hopefully, we are held back by injuries again.

