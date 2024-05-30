Everton Explores Sale of Bayern Munich, PSG Target to Bolster Finances and Retain Key Players

Paris Saint-Germain could bolster its midfield this summer, and as the opening of the transfer window approaches, various rumors will surface. The latest come from the Premier League as the Ligue 1 champions are linked to an Everton standout.

Manuel Ugarte’s future is uncertain, and PSG has reportedly dropped out of the race for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães. So, who else could the Ligue 1 side target to strengthen their midfield?

A recent report from Football Insider linked Bayern Munich and PSG to Everton’s Amadou Onana. The information revealed that the Toffees could accept an offer for Onana before June 30th to help them comply with Profit and Sustainability (P&S) rules.

The latest report comes from journalist Graeme Bailey, who reveals that Everton is on the hunt for a buyer for Amadou Onana this summer. They’re aiming to raise funds and want to avoid parting ways with Jordan Pickford or Jarrad Branthwaite if possible.

Onana does have experience playing in Ligue 1 as he spent time at LOSC Lille before joining Everton in 2022. The Belgian international made 37 appearances this past season, scoring three goals and registering one assist.