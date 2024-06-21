Everton enter exclusivity talks with Dan Friedkin regarding takeover

Everton have confirmed that American billionaire Dan Friedkin and his group have entered exclusive talks regarding a potential takeover of the Merseyside club.

A statement from the club read: “Everton Football Club would like to provide fans and stakeholders with an update regarding new investment into the club.

“The club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.”

This news comes after negotiations with the Miami-based 777 Partners fell through due to Premier League concerns.

Current majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has granted exclusivity to The Friedkin Group, allowing them time for due diligence before finalising a potential purchase of his 94.1% stake.

This move signals a potential end to Moshiri’s controversial reign at Everton.

Reports suggest Friedkin’s offer is significantly higher than those of competing parties, including A-Cap, a financial group linked to 777 Partners.

The American businessman, with a net worth of approximately £4.8 billion, is already familiar with European football as the owner of Serie A giants AS Roma.

Since acquiring Roma in 2020, Friedkin has overseen a period of stability at the club. He addressed financial concerns, implemented shrewd transfers, and guided the team to a Europa Conference League victory and a Europa League final appearance.

Everton fans will be cautiously optimistic that Friedkin’s leadership can usher in a similar period of success on Merseyside.

The coming weeks will be crucial as The Friedkin Group conducts due diligence. If all goes according to plan, Everton could be entering a new era under Friedkin’s ownership.

In the meantime, Everton are moving ahead with transfer plans for the new season. The Toffees are on the verge of signing 20-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Timothy Iroegbunam.

Everton winger Lewis Dobbin could move in the other direction, with the 21-year-old set to join Aston Villa.

The Merseysiders have also reportedly launched a bid for Marseille and former Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international registered four goals and five assists in 46 appearances in what could ultimately be his only season at the Velodrome.