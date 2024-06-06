Everton Defender Is On The Radar Of AC Milan: Can The Toffees Afford To Lose Him?

In a recent report, The Sun revealed that Everton defender Ben Godfrey is on the radar of AC Milan. It is understood that the Milan giants are hoping to land the English talent from the Toffees this summer.

Godfrey experienced a frustrating campaign at Goodison Park as he struggled to earn regular first-team football but managed to put in a string of impressive displays for the Toffees on the defensive third of the pitch. The 26-year-old featured in 16 matches for the Merseyside club last season in various competitions.

The York-born talent was a dominant presence when defending inside his half based on his average of 2.0 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 3.4 clearances per game in the Premier League. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball from the back after completing 70.8% of his attempted passes in the English top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Merseyside club will run out in the summer of 2025. Thus, it makes sense for Everton to cash in on Godfrey in this transfer window or else risk losing him as a free agent next year.

Luton Town’s Dutch midfielder #14 Tahith Chong (L) vies with Everton’s English midfielder #22 Ben Godfrey (R) during the English Premier League football match between Luton Town and Everton at Kenilworth Road in Luton, north of London on May 3, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Can Everton Afford To Lose Godfrey?

Godfrey is a good tackler of the ball and can sense the danger well to secure possession back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when required and can use his powerful 1.84m frame to win a few important 50-50 aerial duels for his team.

However, the English talent has to find a way to improve his ball distribution from the back. He is primarily a centre-half but can also serve as a right-back or as a defensive midfielder if required.

At the moment, Godfrey remains a valuable member of Everton‘s squad. However, the lack of game time has seen the defender’s confidence take a dip at times in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

Plus, the Everton defensive ace is close to entering the final year of his playing contract soon. Therefore, it makes sense for the Toffees to cash in on him and use the money generated from his potential sale to bring in a suitable replacement this summer. The Merseyside club can afford to lose Godfrey as long as they can find a suitable candidate to fill his shoes at Goodison Park.