Liverpool’s title dream dies after most deflating league defeat of Klopp era

Jarrad Branthwaite leads the Everton celebrations at the final whistle - Getty Images/Daniel Chesterton

And then there were two.

The title dream is surely over for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, their hopes disintegrating as neighbours Everton inflicted the most deflating league result – and certainly performance – of the German’s nine-year reign. When it comes to Merseyside derbies in the Klopp era, Liverpool left the worst until last. Instead of celebratory fist pumps to his supporters, there were apologies. Klopp’s goodbye won’t be romantic. Sean Dyche, in contrast, may have belatedly begun an Everton love affair.

“You lost the league at Goodison Park,” sang a joyous Gwladys Street.

It is 14 years since Everton last won a Goodison derby. They ended that wait at the most consequential time to effectively guarantee Premier League safety. This was a display of commitment and organisation which defied Everton’s lowly position and will have had Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta punching the air as much as the elated Evertonians.

If Everton could bottle nights like this, they’d be impregnable at home.

Liverpool succumbed to the occasion, playing into the hosts’ hands with their inability to stop giving away or defend set pieces – both Everton goals followed them – while their flaws in front of goal have been their Achilles’ heel in this title run-in. Mohamed Salah was a shadow of himself again, while Darwin Nunez’s unconvincing form continued.

Liverpool looked like a side more prepared for a fight for Champions League places, punching above its weight with title aspirations. They did not look like championship contenders, let alone champions-in-waiting.

Nor did they have the muscle or wisdom to deal with a derby tussle which put one in mind of those in the 80s and 90s, when the right to play was as significant as the ability to do so.

Where and when it mattered, Everton demonstrated both, and once Jarrad Branthwaite pounced to beat Alisson from close range, Liverpool lacked the class and nous to recover.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores Everton's second - Reuters/Carl Recine

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Duncan Ferguson impression made it two early in the second half and Klopp’s side looked helpless, as though they had never before played in such a febrile atmosphere.

Klopp’s finale will now be all about ensuring the legacy for his expected replacement – Feyenoord’s Arne Slot – is Champions League football. Liverpool are not sure of that yet and have Spurs and Aston Villa still to play.

Klopp said he won’t miss the Merseyside derby. No wonder now a proud unbeaten run at Goodison is over.

He has come to understand there are idiosyncrasies to this game like no other. Everton, rather like Manchester United in recent history, are a side who it is pointless Liverpool’s scouts watch. Whatever they have shown in recent games will have no resemblance to the endeavour and intent when Liverpool arrive.

The varied gameplans were predictable. The outcome would be determined by which side used their weaponry most effectively, and it was Everton who consistently carried the most threat, regardless of how sporadic their attacks.

The strategy was obvious, every Everton player determined to dash towards a red wall in anticipation of a panicky challenge and foul. Liverpool kept obliging, ensuring their penalty box was peppered with free-kicks. How far away the set-play was of no significance in diluting the sense of danger for the visiting defence, Jordan Pickford ready to launch from deep in his own area with confidence a chance would follow.

Ben Godfrey wasted an early header, and Calvert-Lewin forced Alisson to push aside his attempt. Liverpool always looked fretful.

There was a greater scare for Liverpool’s keeper when referee Andy Madley awarded a penalty after the Brazilian was late to challenge the advancing striker. The offside flag offered a reprieve.

A VAR review for offside saw an early Everton penalty overturned - PA/Peter Byrne

It was brief. While Klopp contested the award of another free-kick, Liverpool’s defenders dealt shoddily with another high ball and subsequent ricochets, enabling Branthwaite to beat Alisson with a tame shot.

Klopp and his staff continued to argue that the officials were too readily giving Everton their free-kicks opportunities. The Liverpool manager even chastised one of his own staff, John Achterberg, for complaining too much. At best, Liverpool looked rattled. At worst, they looked naive.

The visitors were suckered in, falling for all the traps in a manner reminiscent of Roy Evans’ side wilting to the mid-90s ‘dogs of war’. As Evertonians celebrated, Liverpool’s fans witnessed a classic derby failure of minds and hearts.

The higher stakes had to be a factor.

The only way out for Liverpool was to impose themselves and stop feeling persecuted by a raucous atmosphere.

When the visitors did so, there were chances galore. So continued a recent theme of Liverpool’s front three failing to capitalise - Nunez, Luiz Diaz and Salah all guilty.

Liverpool's profligacy in front of goal returned to haunt them at Goodison Park - Getty Images/Michael Regan

This is where Liverpool’s title challenge has faltered, beginning at Old Trafford. The more it continued, the more the strikers’ ability to remain calm in intimidating surroundings deserted them.

Now Dyche has safety within Everton’s grasp. He has navigated the club through the choppiest waters without completely winning over the Gwladys Street, who have been more appreciative than enchanted by the manager’s contribution to date. A derby win has the capacity to change everything. This is the level Dyche will expect in every Everton performance, the standard which could make next season one of promise more than trepidation.

Like their title bid, Liverpool’s response in the face of adversity petered out.

They were dreaming of a quadruple a month ago. Now Everton are celebrating a dream double - their twin nightmare of relegation and a Klopp farewell title seemingly laid to rest.

Everton win raucous derby: As it happened

11:09 PM BST

More from Klopp

They must come in a very bad moment. I don’t know. I can only apologise for today to the people. We should have done better and we didn’t and that’s why we lost.

11:05 PM BST

Untimely

2/3 - Liverpool have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 42 matches in the competition combined (W28 D12). Stumble. pic.twitter.com/d23IdezLAw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2024

10:57 PM BST

Klopp on Liverpool falling into Everton’s trap

We let it happen that it became exactly the game Everton wanted. Two goals from set-pieces, where they are really strong. We created a lot but didn’t score. Second half, emotions, we were in a rush, not really clear enough. We concede the second goal with a routine they do the whole season. They got free-kick after free-kick but we were not good enough. It’s not the greatest moment we are in but we still have to play football games and use your moments. How we put them under pressure in the first half is exactly how we should have done it.

Jurgen Klopp the head coach / manager of Liverpool consoles a dejected Luis Diaz of Liverpool after his teams 2-0 loss during the Premier League match

10:45 PM BST

Dyche calls on his team to go again

We stayed focussed tonight and I asked if they could stay with us and they did. Sunday was massive and now it was a massively important derby game. For people like Seamus Coleman, he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s so happy. We should be on 41 points and the story’s different. Three clean sheets in three home games. The challenge for the players is to go and do it again.

10:44 PM BST

Sean Dyche on Calvert-Lewin

I thought [Dominic Calvert-Lewin] was outstanding tonight. We’ve been trying to get him back to where he needs to be and I thought he was outstanding. He gets a goal. He tried to get it over the line and I love that. The second one is a great header. No, I thought he was outstanding tonight.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC

10:42 PM BST

Jamie Carragher on losing faith in Nunez

I’m at the stage now with Nunez where I don’t think there is a question to ask. I think after two years at the club, and I have probably been guilty of this, you want him to do well because there’s so much of what you like: he runs, he gives everything, causes trouble, he gets the odd goal and assist. But after two years now, and this year Liverpool going for the title, in those big games you need your man to score. At Goodison Park, at Old Trafford, against Atalanta. There is no time to waste, this is not October or November.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, gestures to Darwin Nunez of Liverpool to be quiet after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool F

10:33 PM BST

Klopp on Liverpool’s title chances

Arsenal and Manchester City must have a very bad moment. I don’t know. I can only apologise for today to the people. We should have done better but we didn’t.

10:33 PM BST

Wayne Rooney on Liverpool’s early kick-off complaints

Again, we’re hearing about 12.30 kick-offs after they’ve just lost a derby. That Liverpool team should want to be out there tomorrow. Get on with it!

10:28 PM BST

Everton fans have waited 14 years for this

Fans of Everton celebrate after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC

Fans of Everton celebrate after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC

Everton fans celebrate after the match

10:20 PM BST

Van Dijk speaks

Very disappointed in so many ways. Everyone has to look in the mirror and ask if they gave everything and really want to win the league. We still have games to play, but if you play like we did tonight...then you have no chance to win the title.

Van Dijk also drops not so subtle hints about the free-kicks Everton were awarded and the scheduling of an away game at West Ham at Saturday 12.30pm.

10:14 PM BST

Everton reaction

Pickford: “You have to put the hard yards in, Dom up there grafting by himself. Team effort clean sheet again, and we keep building.”

Calvert-Lewin: “It’s what I’ve worked for and it’s where I want to be [Being Everton’s No 9]. Pressure is a privilege and I want to carry that. I’ve been here long enough to know what it means for the fans and what it means to me, it was a huge three points in the position we are.”

Pickford: “We can’t ease off, got to keep pushing and working hard but enjoy tonight.”

10:10 PM BST

What it means to Everton

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after the match

Everton's English defender #06 James Tarkowski (C) celebrates with teammates after the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool

Everton's Jordan Pickford celebrates after the match

09:58 PM BST

FT: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Pickford with one last save from a Salah volley, but that is that, both for the game and surely Liverpool’s title hopes. They were wasteful in Everton’s penalty and weak in their own, and the reaction to falling two goals down was pretty meek considering the stakes. Sean Dyche’s team had to rely on Pickford, especially in the first 45 minutes, but were the more purposeful and aggressive team. Goodison roars at the final whistle, and Everton are all-but safe as a Premier League team for another season.

09:56 PM BST

93 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Liverpool looking very flat, but they are still probing around the edge of Everton’s defensive third but with no real threat. Diaz then concedes a free-kick moments after he feels he should have had a foul, and is shown a yellow. Mac Allister also booked for dissent. Goodison then rises to give Calvert-Lewin a standing ovation.

The home fans are signing: “You lost the league at Goodison Park.”

Liverpool's Luis Diaz is shown a yellow card by referee Andrew Madley

09:53 PM BST

90 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Liverpool have a corner, it is Hail Mary time now. Branthwaite headed Tsimikas’ delivery away, before Pickford was called into action. The England man tipped a dipping volley from Elliott over the bar. Impudent attempt, but Pickford always had the measure.

Just FIVE minutes of stoppage time to play, and Everton have a free-kick in their own box.

09:51 PM BST

88 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Garner wins Everton a free-kick just outside the Liverpool penalty area, and more time ticks away. 10 or 15 minutes ago there was still anxiety around Goodison, but the mood is jubilant now they can see the finish line. The songs have started and the Gwladys Street are on their foot. Young shoots over.

Everton fans at Goodison Park

09:49 PM BST

86 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Calvert-Lewin wins another free-kick on halfway. You always hesitate to write Liverpool off because they have scored so many late goals and pulled off so many turnarounds, but they look drained of belief. Klopp has his head bowed on the touchline. “When it’s just slipping away, you know”, says Gary Neville on comms.

09:47 PM BST

And he will be watching on tonight...

The last time Everton beat Liverpool in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta scored.



Back in December 2010 👀 pic.twitter.com/2Nm9MURKLi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 24, 2024

09:46 PM BST

84 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Quansah slides in on Doucoure and Goodison howls for a free-kick, but the referee waved played on. Everton win a throw via Godfrey. Liverpool’s two players coming off are Robertson and Alexander-Arnold. That will increase the confidence levels among Evertonians, Liverpool’s most creative player is off.

09:45 PM BST

82 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Even Alexander-Arnold’s technique is failing him now, skewing a shot from distance well over the bar. Klopp is preparing another couple of changes: Gomez and Tsimikas...not the most likely of goalscorers. Elliott floats another cross into the box, and once again Pickford claims. Everton’s goalkeeper has been excellent.

09:42 PM BST

80 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Not for the first time this evening, the ball drops for Salah in the box with minimal reaction time and his snap shot flies over. Doucoure stands up a cross for Harrison to attack, but on this occasion Van Dijk does enough to put him off. Ashley Young has been very solid since coming on at left-back.

09:40 PM BST

77 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Klopp is sat down on the touchline, and Liverpool’s attacking has started to become too telegraphed. Straight balls into the area which Everton can just line up behind. Doucoure leaves a bit on Mac Allister, it was a semi-kick out, but he got away with it. VAR checked and decided it was not a red card offence.

09:37 PM BST

75 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Everton are sinking deeper, but they are backing themselves to repel crosses. This time the ball flicks off Robertson’s head and behind for an Everton goal kick. Pickford in now hurry to take it. A change from Dyche: Gueye off for Onana. Gueye gets a great ovation from the Everton fans.

09:35 PM BST

72 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Some Everton fans were watching between their fingers after that Diaz shot hit the post. One-way traffic now, but it is just not clicking for Liverpool when it comes to the final pass or shot. One of those scenarios where it currently feels like Liverpool could play all night without scoring, but if they scored one you’d fancy two and three could follow.

09:32 PM BST

70 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Luis Diaz his the post! Wonderful effort cutting in from the left on his right foot, and his attempt cannoned off the inside of the woodwork to safety. One of those nights for Liverpool so far. Robertson lets Everton fans breathe again by clipping a floaty cross in which was an easy catch for Pickford.

09:31 PM BST

68 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

The bounce of the ball has gone Everton’s way tonight in their own penalty area, but they have earned that luck. Liverpool win a corner but Young clears after Van Dijk won the first contact. For once, Alexander-Arnold’s cross into the box was poor. Robertson with a superb diagonal to find Salah but Everton deal with the all across goal.

09:28 PM BST

65 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Everton were almost in for three but Liverpool produced a desperate last-ditch block. Calvert-Lewin has been too much for them to handle, when he is fit and firing he is a real threat. Everton then win successive corners, after Alexander-Arnold glances behind with no one behind him. Everton try to work the same routine, to the back post with Van Dijk blocked, and Alexander-Arnold heads behind again. Van Dijk is complaining to the referee.

Another chance! Tarkowski wins another header, but Branthwaite nodded wide. Think he was offside anyway.

09:26 PM BST

62 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

A little messy from Everton as they defend a corner, but the ball rolls through to Pickford. Szoboszlai goes down in midfield looking for a foul, but nothing doing.

Klopp is making a triple change: Elliott, Endo and Quansah are on for Jones, Szoboszlai and Konate. Konate in particular has had a stinker, not often you see a like-for-like change at centre-back.

09:23 PM BST

60 minutes: Everton 2 Liverpool 0

What a position Everton find themselves in now, 13 years since their last win over Liverpool at Goodison. Three points would surely mean survival, given some of the softer fixtures to follow. Still plenty of time left for Liverpool, who need to throw the kitchen sink at this. They probably need three to keep their title hopes alive.

09:21 PM BST

GOOOOOAAALL! Calvert-Lewin doubles Everton’s need

What is the first thing you need to ensure on a trip to Goodison? Defend set-pieces properly, and once again Liverpool have failed. Everton’s blockers were clever around Van Dijk, and it isolated Calvert-Lewin on Alexander-Arnold at the back post, and he powered a classic centre-forward’s header home. That could have been Gray or Ferguson at that same end.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton scores his team's second goal past Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Premier League match

09:19 PM BST

58 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

What a hit from Dwight McNeil! Fully 30 yards out, the Everton winger caught a rasper with his left foot, but Alisson was always behind it and he tipped over for an Everton corner.

09:18 PM BST

55 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Doucoure with a lung-busting run forward down the left, and he did ever so well to spread play for Harrison on the far side. He teed up Gueye for shot, but his effort was scuffed. Gueye feels the pass should have been better weighted.

At the other end, Diaz drives into the penalty area, and Salah sticks a leg out to connect with the low cross, but it rolls harmlessly to Pickford.

09:16 PM BST

53 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Calvert-Lewin tried to chip Alisson from inside his own half when he had runners either side! He got the effort all wrong, and it was easy for the goalkeeper. Not what Everton needed as they try and withstand this pressure. Lovely, reversed chipped pass from Alexander-Arnold but Robertson was offside at the back post.

09:14 PM BST

51 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Lovely cross from Robertson , but Nunez could not get across the front and Branthwaite did well to defend. Branthwaite then charged out to block a Mac Allister cross from the resulting corner. Szoboszlai in time and space, running at the Everton defence, but he was indecisive once he entered the penalty area. Liverpool dominant.

09:12 PM BST

49 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Roars of encouragement from the Goodison crown for Garner and Harrison who do well to wriggle their way out of a tight spot. Liverpool regain possession, and the pattern of this half is already set: Everton deep in their defensive shape and Liverpool trying to break them down.

09:10 PM BST

47 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Van Dijk with a header straight at Pickford from a Robertson corner. Everton would be bitterly disappointed to concede a set-piece goal. I wonder if Klopp might consider introducing Endo to allow Mac Allister to use his vision further forward.

09:08 PM BST

A long time for Everton to hang on

An eye-catching statistic as the second half resumes: this is the first time in over a decade that Everton have held a Premier League lead over Liverpool at Goodison Park.

09:08 PM BST

Just the one change at half-time

Ashley Young on at left-back for Mykolenko, who has succumbed to that ankle roll. I seem to remember Jose Mourinho using Young against Salah at left-back for Man Utd.

09:06 PM BST

Exactly as Dyche would have drawn it up

Everton have won 75% of all duels in the first 30 minutes of this match.



The highest figure over a game in the Premier League this season is 66% (Man City also against Liverpool).



Bossing it so far 👊🔵#EVELIV — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) April 24, 2024

08:54 PM BST

Luke’s HT verdict

For 40 minutes or so Everton brought chaos and Liverpool struggled to keep their calm, but there were some encouraging signs towards the end of the half that Jurgen Klopp’s side were starting to gain more control and with it far more of a goal threat.

Everton’s direct style of play has certainly rattled the visitors and they deserved the lead Branthwaite gave them after Liverpool had failed to clear the ball from their box multiple times.

However, having spent most of the half on the back foot, Liverpool began to crank up the pressure late in the first half and will feel they have created the chances to equalise. Nunez and Diaz were both denied by good saves from Pickford, but on both occasions they failed to direct their shots wide of the Everton goalkeeper who just had to stand his ground to make the save.

Everton have started to look a little tired but Liverpool are still going to have to find another gear. Remember, they need to win this game, a draw does not feel like it will be enough for them in terms of the title race.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez

08:53 PM BST

HT: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

A quite brilliant derby game, but I suspect hell for both sets of supporters. A strange game in that Everton were excellent for long periods, and Liverpool so shaky, yet Klopp’s team could easily have scored two or three. Liverpool also finished the half in the ascendancy. Half-time came at the right time for Dyche and his players. They all need a slice of orange after putting a proper shift in.

08:51 PM BST

45 minutes+5: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

A promising Everton attack, but Calvert-Lewin was in an offside position. Backs against the wall once again for Everton, but Liverpool fail to find a telling pass around the Everton penalty area.

In true Klopp style, they look more dangerous immediately after winning the ball back. First, Szoboszlai teed up Salah for a blocked shot, before Robertson drove into the box and tested Pickford with a shot across goal. Everton’s players starting to gasp for air now, they need the whistle.

08:47 PM BST

45 minutes+2: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Everton have six minutes of first-half stoppage to endure. This is Liverpool’s strongest spell of the half, finally sustaining possession in Everton’s defensive third, but Pickford does well to come and claim Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

08:45 PM BST

45 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Now Salah shoots over the bar after the ball rebounded back to him from his own blocked shot. Salah slashed at those efforts. As well as Everton have played, Liverpool have had the chances to be at least level.

08:44 PM BST

44 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Another good save from Jordan Pickford! This time it was Diaz with a side-foot volley, in a similar position to the Nunez chance, and once again a Liverpool forward sent their shot straight at the goalkeeper. Mykolenko is back on, trying to limp his way to half time.

Jordan Pickford of Everton makes a save from Luis Diaz of Liverpool

08:43 PM BST

42 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Play has stopped for a few minutes after Mykolenko suffered a horrible landing, twisting his ankle in such a way that Sky have decided not to show a replay. The defender is sat up and looking better, but you would think that is his race run.

Sky have now shown the replay, and his foot twisted back as he landed. The left-back is going to try and run this off.

Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko is assisted during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool

08:41 PM BST

Goodison erupts

It was just as well, all told, that referee Andrew Madley signalled that Jarrad Branthwaite’s goal would stand. After the utter dejection at an earlier penalty being overturned, Goodison Park felt ready to tip over into outright mutiny otherwise. The lead is deserved: Liverpool are lacking any of their usual fluidity, often finding themselves outmuscled at set pieces.

08:39 PM BST

Liverpool ruffled

I thought that Branthwaite goal was going to be ruled out for offside and we would have been at risk of a riot inside Goodison Park. Instead, the home fans got to celebrate wildly, twice, as the centre back had just about managed to stay level with the Liverpool defensive line to win his first header back across goal

It’s not a moment Allison will want to look back on as he dived over the ball but Liverpool had plenty of opportunities to clear the ball before that. They have not liked Everton’s direct style at all. Dare I say it, but Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t like “it up ‘em” on this evidence.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates scoring their first goal

08:38 PM BST

37 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Now Virgil van Dijk has been booked for rushing over to the referee. It has been startling to watch Konate and Van Dijk, who have a strong shout to be the league’s best centre-back pairing, toil like this.

08:36 PM BST

35 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

A good Pickford save or a bad Nunez miss! It was slick interplay from Liverpool involving Salah, and Nunez had plenty of goal to aim at from no more of eight or nine yards out, but he blasted the ball straight at Pickford. These spurned chances are becoming a familiar sight for Liverpool fans.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has his shot saved by Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the English Premier League soccer match

08:35 PM BST

33 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

Nunez’s control lets him down in the box and Everton clear their lines. Klopp’s team are not playing well, but have so many attacking threats on the pitch and there is a long way to go. Diligent defending from Harrison to track a run into his own box.

08:31 PM BST

30 minutes: Everton 1 Liverpool 0

There was a long old VAR check on that goal, for offside against Branthwaite, but the goal stands. An almighty roar greets the decision, from a Goodison crowd who must have been fearing the worst as the seconds ticked by. Liverpool are in a game, and Everton deserve their lead.

08:30 PM BST

GOOOAAALLL! Everton lead - was it Branthwaite or Calvert-Lewin?

That has been coming since the first few minutes. Liverpool have not won a header in their own penalty area, and could not clear the lines with the ball bouncing off Konate and across his own six-yard box. Branthwaite was on hand to squeeze the ball under Allison, and the ball trickled over the line, even if Calvert-Lewin poked the ball into the net to make sure. Terribly chaotic defending from Liverpool.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite scores their first goal

08:26 PM BST

A cracking start

This is what you want for a derby game, full throttle football with tackles flying in everywhere and the crowd roaring encouragement from the stands. As they have said on Sky commentary, it’s a throwback sort of game with Everton looking to be direct, whipping crosses in early and hitting long balls down the channels, looking to turn the Liverpool defenders so they are running back towards their own goal. Sean Dyche’s side have created far more clear chances and look dangerous from set pieces too

Liverpool look a little bit rattled. The one moment of class from the visitors was the pass from Alexander-Arnold to Salah that needed a brilliant clearance from Godfrey when it looked like a goal was certain.

08:25 PM BST

25 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Darwin Nunez slips over and almost does the splits to the delight of the Goodison crowd. A very Darwin Nunez moment, but he is liable to score an overhead kick minutes later. Calvert-Lewin is causing Konate real problems in the air, the Liverpool defender is unsettled. Shades of what Kai Havertz did not him at the Emirates when Konate was sent off.

08:23 PM BST

23 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Nunez with a spin in behind that helps Liverpool win a corner, but Everton head clear Alexander-Arnold’s inswinger. Liverpool come back with interest though, and win another corner but once again the home team defend. Gueye and Doucoure then do well to carry them up the pitch and win a throw.

08:21 PM BST

21 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Tarkowski wins another header in the Liverpool box but he could not find a blue shirt across the face of goal. Then it looked like Nunez was favourite to latch on to a ball over the top with Pickford stranded near the edge of the box, but the ball ran through to the Everton goalkeeper.

08:18 PM BST

18 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool guilty of losing the ball in central midfield again, before Curtis Jones concedes another free-kick.

Save by Alisson! Tarkowski won the header at the back post, directing it back across goal where Calvert-Lewin had the run on Mac Allister, but his header was straight at the goalkeeper. Another good opening for Everton, who have had four shots to Liverpool’s two so far.

08:15 PM BST

15 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool do not look stable defensively at the moment, despite having their first-choice back four on the pitch. Calvert-Lewin with a lovely flicked header back towards the edge of the box, but no Everton player read the situation. It would have been a shooting chance. Klopp will want his team to keep the ball for longer sequences.

08:13 PM BST

12 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Both teams look threatening when they go forward, but if Everton get into a shootout with Liverpool you would assume they come off worse. That was neat interplay from Everton though, and Gueye wins a free-kick in a dangerous crossing position. The midfielder let the ball run across his body and Mac Allister brought him down.

McNeil whipped it in to the back post, and Godfrey headed wide of the post. He really needed to get that back across goal.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye in action with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister

08:10 PM BST

10 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

This has been an explosive start to the game, and Liverpool are starting to come to the party.

Alexander-Arnold picks out Salah with a delightful scooped pass into the tightest of spaces, but Godfrey saved the day for Everton by hooking clear after Salah poked the ball across goal.

Then Everton force Alisson into kicking the ball out of play. Crazy stuff.

08:08 PM BST

Everton thought they had a penalty....but VAR rules Calvert-Lewin offside.

Tarkowski won a crunching tackle on halfway, and Calvert-Lewin was played in behind by a Harrison pass with the outside of his foot. The Everton striker got there before the on-rushing Alisson who brought him down, and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.

But replays show Calvert-Lewin was half-a-yard offside. The penalty is chalked off, and Alisson’s yellow card is revoked. Boos at Goodison but that was the right decision, no doubt.

Not entirely sure why the VAR check for offside took so long. It was pretty blatant, Calvert-Lewin looked about a foot offside on the first replay I saw. Warning signs for Liverpool though. Everton’s desire to whip the ball in from the flanks quickly is causing problems, with Jack Harrison starting the game really well.

Everton have a penalty ruled out after the VAR check shows Calvert-Lewin is offside! ❌



What a start to the Merseyside derby 😰🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOTYy802Pf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024

08:04 PM BST

4 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Solid centre-forward play from Calvert-Lewin to protect the ball and win a foul on halfway.

Then the first chance of the game falls to Everton! Branthwaite with a sweet diagonal pass crossfield to Harrison, and his inswinging cross was taken off the head of Calvert-Lewin by Konate. McNeil drove the ball back across goal and Doucoure connected, but he could not directed the ball towards goal from seven yards out or so.

Liverpool look to reply in kind, and Everton scramble clear after a dangerous ball into their six-yard box.

08:02 PM BST

2 minutes: Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Everton win a throw on halfway after a 50:50 between McNeil and Alexander-Arnold. The first of many tonight you would think. Liverpool establish possession in their own half, and Everton are dropping off into two banks of four. The visitors look content to keep the ball and draw the venom out of the atmosphere. Liverpool play a searching diagonal towards Diaz but Pickford was off his line to claim.

08:00 PM BST

KICK OFF!

We are under way. Everton get us going and look to go direct in the first few seconds.

07:58 PM BST

The players are on their way out at Goodison

The sound of the Z Cars theme greets the teams, followed by a chorus of boos for the Liverpool players. Everton’s fans will be desperate to throw themselves into this game, but will their team give them cause to do so? They have to avoid conceding an early goal which would force them to open up.

Supporters cheer before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool

07:51 PM BST

Everton fans will be pleased to see him go

If Liverpool win tonight Jurgen Klopp will have the highest win percentage of any Liverpool manager in a Merseyside derby pic.twitter.com/VUfDoaEADg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024

07:47 PM BST

Klopp on Everton ‘stretching the rules’ at set-pieces

To play a derby you have to run your socks off and fight for your life. To win a derby you have to use your brain as well. We have to think what Everton could do but we much more have to think about what we have to do to keep them calm. We know what a threat they are on counter-attack and set-pieces...where they stretch the rules shall we say! The best way to defend every team on the planet is to have the ball.

07:43 PM BST

An awkward fixture at an awkward time for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has said he doesn’t enjoy the Merseyside derby games but he has enjoyed plenty of success in them, with the second highest win ratio of any Liverpool manager in these fixtures.

But you can see what he means, especially when they come at this stage of the season and Liverpool know they need a win to maintain their title challenge. It is a nasty, tricky, pothole filled fixture for his side.

This also feels like a dangerous time to be playing their neighbours, who have eased their relegation fears with the controversial win over Nottingham Forest last weekend. That has released some of the pressure around Goodison Park and manager Sean Dyche has managed to wind Klopp up on the touchline before. There was a memorable clash during lockdown when Klopp appeared to square up to the then Burnley manager before thinking better of it.

A win for Everton this evening will be a giant leap towards Premier League survival. A win for Liverpool will ensure they keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race.

It is perfectly poised, with far more than a city rivalry at stake. Sit back and enjoy. It has all the makings of a classic encounter and I predict it will become quite fractious too.

Jurgen Klopp before the Merseyside derby

07:38 PM BST

Dyche on the task at hand

We’re pleased it has settled down [Calvert-Lewin’s injury]. He has come through fine. We’re trying to bring a freshness and trying to keep as many bodies fit as we can with a big game to come on Saturday. Obviously, this is the most important one and we want an intense game. We’ve won two home games and two clean sheets, so we want to build on that but never easy against sides like this who are chasing their own goals.

07:34 PM BST

The warm ups have begun

Everton's James Tarkowski during the warm up before the match

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Di

07:29 PM BST

Rooney vs Carragher rekindled

"That's a disgrace" 😂



Wayne Rooney and @carra23 reflect on playing each other in Merseyside derby's 👇 pic.twitter.com/JpiCzwCLyf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024

07:07 PM BST

Analysing the team news...

Ben Godfrey will be tested at right-back against Luis Diaz, but given Ashley Young’s struggles against Forest it is no great surprise to see a change from Dyche in that position. Garner is preferred to Onana in midfield. Harrison and McNeil out wide promises supply for Calvert-Lewin.

That might just be Liverpool’s strongest team, though Jota might have something to say about that. It is certainly their best back four with Konate and Robertson fit again. Klopp has left out Endo, probably because he expects to dominate possession.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool arrives at Goodison Park ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC

07:02 PM BST

The two teams

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Virginia, Young, Andre Gomes, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Kelleher, Danns, Quansah.

07:00 PM BST

Some Liverpool team news...

Cody Gakpo is absent because his partner has just gone into labour. So that’s Gakpo and Jota missing from Liverpool’s battery of attacking options.

06:50 PM BST

Sean Dyche sticking with the tracksuit after Sunday’s win it seems

Sean Dyche of Everton before the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC

06:40 PM BST

Gary Neville on the difference between Klopp’s departure and Ferguson and Wenger

I think what Manchester United and Arsenal had when they replaced those two managers were quite traditional, old school approaches. The managers ran the club and they didn’t really have what you would now call call a sporting department above them. They were sporting director, manager and coach all in one. Liverpool have a better set up, more depth to it and more modern structure.

06:38 PM BST

Gary Neville on Arne Slot’s possible arrival at Liverpool

I love Dutch coaches. I always thought when you were playing for England as a youngster, there’s a way of coaching that goes back through history and some of best coaches the game has produced. It’s a change going from the Dutch league to the English league. Very different approach to Jurgen Klopp, but I don’t think they could appoint someone with the same personality, character and force as Klopp.

06:32 PM BST

A man who will surely be back in the starting XI

Mohamed Salah could become the first player since Dixie Dean in 1932-33 to score two or more goals in both Merseyside derbies in a league season.

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah scores the opening goal in the Merseyside derby at Anfield

06:30 PM BST

Best betting sites

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.

06:26 PM BST

Klopp bids farewell to Merseyside derby hoping to continue impressive record

Jurgen Klopp has never tasted defeat at Goodison Park and with the Premier League title on the line this would be no time to change that record as he takes charge of his final Merseyside derby.

Liverpool bounced back from a rough week at home and abroad with a comfortable 3-1 win at Fulham on Sunday, which was also a good day for Everton who beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in ‘El Deductico’. That result pulled Sean Dyche’s team five points clear of the relegation zone, with home games against Brentford and Sheffield United and a trip to Luton in their final five games.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal applied the pressure with a 5-0 win over Chelsea and it is up to Liverpool to respond. Victory would put Klopp’s side level on points with Arsenal, though second on goal difference, and four points clear of Man City. City would have two games in hand, the first of which comes at Brighton tomorrow night.

Klopp will be out Diogo Jota for a “few weeks” with a muscular injury. That means Liverpool are without possibly the deadliest finisher in their squad, after a run of games in which they have been extremely profligate in front of goal. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister started on the bench at Fulham, and will likely come back into the team this evening.

Everton will assess Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he picked up a knock against Forest. Liverpool have had a stranglehold on this fixture, losing just one of their last 26 league meetings, with Everton failing to win at Goodison in 12 attempts. Everton have failed to score in the last four Merseyside derbies, while Liverpool are looking to record their 100th win in the history of the rivalry.

Full team news on the way shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.