Everton ‘In Daily Contact’ With Club As They Look To Push Through Deal

Everton are pushing to sign a striker from one of their Premier League rivals and are ‘in daily contact’ as they hope to make a quick breakthrough, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Toffees have a number of buyers now queuing up to take control after 777 Partners’ proposed takeover of the club collapsed.

On the pitch, boss Sean Dyche continues to plan for next season as he looks for Everton to kick on up the Premier League table.

The Toffees could cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the coming months, but they want to add a striker and have settled on Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

Talks are being held with Chelsea in an effort to find an agreement, with a £30m package discussed.

Everton are hoping to make a quick breakthrough in the talks and are ‘in daily contact’ with Chelsea as they bid to strike a deal.

Broja has admirers elsewhere, but with Everton pushing hard they will hope to have the initiative in the race.

Chelsea are under pressure to make player sales before the end of the month as they seek to stay on the right side of PSR rules.

Everton also have PSR pressures, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana linked with Goodison exits.