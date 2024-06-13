Everton could sign ex-Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham for £20m this summer

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham wants to return to the Premier League, and Everton are among several clubs considering a move for him.

The Toffees are heavily interested in the England international striker and now have the chance to lure him to Goodison Park this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Roma will consider bids of around £20 million for Abraham, who has two years left on his contract.

Abraham has struggled for form and fitness, as evidenced by Roma’s asking price, but he would still be a remarkable signing for Everton if they can pull it off.

The Serie A side are desperate to balance their books before the end of June and will welcome bids for the former Chelsea striker.

Abraham is also subject to interest from Aston Villa, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and newly promoted Leicester City, so Everton must move fast to beat the competition.

However, given their well-documented financial situation, they must raise funds from player sales before adding any fresh recruits to the squad.

Everton are also resigned to the fact that they’ll need to sell at least one of their coveted players to fund their recruitment drive.

Amadou Onana, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Calvert-Lewin are some of Everton’s high-value assets, and they are all subject to interest from Premier League suitors.

However, Calvert-Lewin appears the most likely to leave Goodison Park this summer, with Newcastle United and Manchester United rumoured to be interested.

There are no official proposals for the England international yet, but his potential exit could pave the way for Everton to replace him with his countryman.

Abraham missed most of the 2023/24 season due to a cruciate ligament injury, but he is still a top striker and would take Everton’s attack to new heights.

Everton are also interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who will cost around the same amount as Abraham.