Everton confirm signing of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa

Everton have announced their first 2024 summer signing as they have completed a deal for Tim Iroegbunam.

According to BBC Sport, the fee for the 20-year-old’s transfer from Aston Villa is worth around £9 million.

Iroegbunam has penned a three-year contract that is set to keep him at Goodison Park until 2027.

The talented midfielder began his career at West Bromwich Albion before joining Villa in the summer of 2021.

He was sent out on loan to Queens Park Rangers for the 2022-23 campaign and he impressed there with his performances.

The English footballer featured in 32 Championship games, scoring two goals in the process.

But Iroegbunam struggled for opportunities under manager Unai Emery last term as he started only once in the Premier League.

He also picked up five appearances in the Europa Conference League but four of them came off the bench.

The 20-year-old will now hope for more minutes at Everton, who secured a 15th-place finish last season despite points deduction.

Iroegbunam is mainly utilised as a central midfielder but he can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Dan Friedkin is poised to take control of the Toffees as he has entered exclusive negotiations with owner Farhad Moshiri.

The exclusivity period will reportedly allow his group to conduct due diligence and assess the club’s financial position as they look to finalise a deal with Moshiri.

Stats from Transfermarkt