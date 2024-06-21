🚨 Everton confirm agreement with The Friedkin Group to become new owners

Everton have announced that The Friedkin Group are set to become the club’s new owners.

777 Partners originally brokered a deal for outgoing majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s entire 94.1% stake last September.

But the Americans’ prospective takeover unravelled after they failed to gain Premier League approval before a pre-agreed 31 May deadline elapsed.

In their absence, a number of potential investors emerged as Moshiri re-opened negotiations for his share in the Goodison Park club.

Dan Friedkin has now been confirmed as the successful candidate, having already built up ownership of AS Roma and French fourth-tier side Cannes.

His group’s official arrival remains subject to ratification by the Premier League, Football Association and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

“The club can confirm today (21 June) that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton,” read a club statement.

“All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the club will continue to operate as normal.

“When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the club’s official communication channels.”

The Toffees are set to move into a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock before the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Moshiri has spent over eight years the helm on Merseyside, overseeing several relegation battles and back-to-back point deductions due to PSR breaches.