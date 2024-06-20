Everton confident star will stay despite agreeing terms with Manchester United

Everton are refusing to lower their demands for Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite.

The English defender, who was unlucky to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, has already agreed on personal terms with United. That alone signalled his intent to leave the Toffees for the biggest club in England.

It is believed the Merseyside club will demand between £70m-£80m for Branthwaite’s signature and United are unwilling to raise their initial offer for the player.

United’s first offer is believed to be worth £35m plus £8m in add-ons.

According to the i newspaper, Everton are confident that United will not be able to sign Branthwaite this summer.

United were hopeful that Everton would lower their valuation of Branthwaite since the player has already agreed to move to Old Trafford. The Toffees also have financial issues to address if they want to avoid more point deductions in the Premier League.

Everton are sticking to their hard-line stance. Maybe it’s time for Branthwaite to hand in a transfer request – but only if he doesn’t mind offending their fans.

United have a list full of centre-backs to consider. It’s a shame for Branthwaite that he could miss out on a dream career move.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Everton confident star will stay despite agreeing terms with Manchester United

Jun 20 2024, 18:57

Scotland youth international edges closer to Manchester United move

Jun 20 2024, 18:41

Man United could walk away from signing Premier League star due to astronomical price tag

Jun 20 2024, 15:10