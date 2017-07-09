Everton complete signing of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney

Everton have re-signed Wayne Rooney from Manchester United on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Rooney is returning to Goodison Park having burst onto the Premier League scene with the Toffees between 2002 and 2004 as a teenager.

His Everton and England exploits earned him a big move to Old Trafford where he went on to become his club and country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

United manager Jose Mourinho said: “It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come.

“It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future.”

Rooney’s departure to Merseyside will see United conclude a deal for Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian heads in the other direction.

Lukaku has already completed a medical and will join the Red Devils for an initial fee of £75million despite a counter offer from his old club Chelsea.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman will be sad to see Lukaku go but is delighted to have secured the services of Rooney as a replacement for the big forward.

Excited to be back at @Everton. Can't wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads! #EFC pic.twitter.com/0CjD0i1aXg — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 9, 2017





Koeman added: “Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home.

“He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here.”

In a 15-year career, Rooney has won the Champions League, Europa League, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup and scored 323 goals.



