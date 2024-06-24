Everton Close In On Deal For Crystal Palace Target

Everton are closing in a deal with Marseille for the signature of attacker Iliman Ndiaye, who is also a Crystal Palace target for life after Michael Olise.

Ndiaye has been on Everton’s radar for a while and they wanted to sign him when he left Sheffield United for Marseille last year.

He had a difficult first season back in France but until recently, he was not keen on moving from Marseille this summer.

However, that has changed with Marseille now open to letting the forward go in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton have been in talks with Marseille for the attacker and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, a deal is now close to getting agreed upon.

Everton are in advanced negotiations with the French giants and pushing to finalise an agreement soon.

Crystal Palace have also identified him as a potential target but for the moment, Everton have an edge in the race.

It has been claimed that unless there is a fresh twist to the tale, Ndiaye is expected to join Everton this summer.

Palace are wary about being drawn into a bidding war with clubs knowing they have cash after selling Olise.