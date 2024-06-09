Everton chasing Chelsea's Broja - Monday's gossip

Everton are in talks to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea, Wolves agree a deal to sign Rodrigo Gomes from Braga, Arsenal are told the price for Douglas Luiz.

Everton are in talks to sign Albania striker Armando Broja, 22, from Chelsea in a £30m deal. (Ben Jacobs)

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Portuguese wide player Rodrigo Gomes from Braga. (Athletic - subscription required)

Arsenal are told they will have to spend £50m to sign 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. (Mirror)

Manchester City are set to make England midfielder Phil Foden, 24, the highest-paid British player in history by raising his salary to £375,000 per week. (Sun)

Arsenal and Manchester United remain interested in Bologna's 23-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who is also wanted by AC Milan. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich have made an opening offer worth about £30m for Fulham's 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Mail)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann says he is unsure whether current boss Mikel Arteta is the right man to lead the club. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has not given up hope of former Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, 34, signing for the League One club. (Mirror)

The Welsh club are also in talks with English goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, 22, over a permanent deal after his release by Arsenal. (Talksport)

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are in talks to sign 34-year-old Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle want to sign another striker this summer. (Football Insider)

Former Barcelona boss Xavi would like to manage in the Premier League. (Sport - in Spanish)