Everton and Bournemouth first in line for Roma talent Bove

According to the latest reports, Everton and Bournemouth are interested in Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove, but the asking price is €20m.

There were already suggestions from Il Tempo and Sky Sport Italia that Bove had been put on the market to help raise funds for new players in different areas.

He had already been approached by Leeds United a few months ago and he continues to draw a great deal of focus from English clubs.

Now Calciomercato.com and Sky Sport Italia claim the Premier League sides most interested are Everton and Bournemouth.

Naturally, Everton would have the advantage because the Friedkin Group – who also run Roma – are in the process of purchasing the Toffees this summer.

Asking price set for Bove

However, if the Giallorossi are to sell Bove, then they want to receive at least €18-20m or will not even sit at the table to discuss it.

The midfielder turned 22 last month and is a product of the Roma youth academy, moving up through the ranks to join the senior squad on a permanent basis in 2021.

He made 45 competitive appearances this season between Serie A, the Europa League and Coppa Italia, contributing one goal and two assists.