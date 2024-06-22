Everton’s Bid To Land Attacker Unrelated To Possible Player Exit

Everton’s bid to raid Newcastle United to add a winger to Sean Dyche’s squad is unrelated to the talks talking place about Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to talkSPORT.

Dyche has focused in on Magpies wide-man Yankuba Minteh, who spent last season shining on loan at Feyenoord in the Netherlands.

Everton are now holding talks with Newcastle about signing Minteh, with the discussions happening at the same time as the Magpies are trying to land Calvert-Lewin.

Despite the two clubs being in touch though, a move for Minteh is being discussed separately to Calvert-Lewin.

Any move for Minteh to Goodison Park would come independently of whatever happens with Calvert-Lewin going forward.

Newcastle are so far not close to an agreement for Calvert-Lewin.

Minteh played under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord and caught the eye, so much so that the Reds have also been linked with him this summer.

Offloading Minteh would help Newcastle to ease some of their PSR concerns at the same time as they are also trying to strengthen their squad.