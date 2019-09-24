Everton back to winning ways as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's quickfire double is too much for Sheffield Wednesday

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored both of Everton's goals - Getty Images Europe

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Everton 2

He grew just over a mile away and may well once have dreamed of playing for his local team, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin became a Blade and sliced Sheffield Wednesday apart on his return to his home city.

Calvert-Lewin is the teenage prodigy who has never quite become the player he was supposed to be at Everton. Signed for £1.5m as a 19-year-old in 2016, after just 12 appearances for Sheffield United, he has been a more effective player for England’s Under-20s and 21s than he has for his club.

There is talent there, but the criticism has always been that he is the sort of striker who can look good without looking like he is going to score. He managed just eight goals for Everton last term and has failed to convince manager Marco Silva that he is threatening enough to lead the line for a club that is still searching for an effective replacement for Romelu Lukaku, two years on from his departure to Manchester United.

Still just 22, this was a timely reminder of what Calvert-Lewin, who attended the Forge Valley School five minutes’ drive from Hillsborough, can do as his two goals in the space of four minutes at the start of this Carabao Cup tie made it a comfortable evening for Silva.

Having lost to Sheffield United at home in the Premier League last weekend, this could have been a tricky evening across the Pennines for the Portuguese, but on a rotten, sodden night this was smooth and easy enough for Everton, the atmosphere subdued and Wednesday’s confidence crushed inside ten minutes.

The first finish was emphatic. After taking down Djibril Sidibe’s cross-field pass with a delicate touch, he steadied himself and thumped a ferocious shot past Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, the ball nestling in the net via the underside of the crossbar. Calvert-Lewin celebrated by cupping his ears in front of the Kop.

Blades fans will have enjoyed that and Calvert-Lewin grabbed his second moments later. Bernard and Alex Iwobi combined down the left, with the latter pulling the ball back across goal, where Everton’s number 9 stretched out a leg to convert.

The home side might have pulled a goal back when Dominic Iorfa headed wide at the far post, but Calvert-Lewin should have had his hat trick when he put a similar chance straight at the goalkeeper.

Wednesday tried to make a game of it and Sam Winnall, who also failed to beat Jordan Pickford one-on-one in the first half, put a free header over the bar from a free kick. Everton were sloppy – a lapse that will not have impressed Silva –but the persistent rain caused more discomfort than the Championship side and Lucas Digne almost made it three for the visitors late on.

Match details

Sheffield Wednesday (4-4-2): Dawson 7; Odubajo 7, Iorfa 6, Thorniley 6, Fox 6; Reach 6, Luongo 5, Pelupessy 6, Murphy 4 (Harris 59), Winnall 4 (Rhodes 64), Nuhiu 5 (Fletcher 70)

Subs not used: Jones, Palmer, Lee, FBannan



Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford 6; Holgate 6, Mina 7, Sidibe 7, Digne 6; Delph 7 (Schneiderlin 90+1), Davies 7; Richarlison 5 (Walcott 67), Iwobi 7, Bernard 7 (Sigurdsson 76); Calvert-Lewin 8

Subs not used: Lossl, Keane, Coleman, Kean.

Booked: Delph





Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Attendance: 21,485

