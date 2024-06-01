Everton’s proposed takeover collapses after 777 miss deadline

Everton fans protest against the clubs owner, Farhad Moshiri outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park on March 11, 2023 in Liverpool, England

Everton’s proposed takeover by 777 Partners has finally collapsed as Farhad Moshiri is left exploring “all options for future ownership”.

The deal with the crisis-torn Miami firm had appeared doomed for weeks but is now formally at an end after a final deadline to complete expired.

As previously reported by Telegraph Sport, Moshiri granted the group an extra fortnight to address mounting legal issues and comply with Premier League terms. But that extended period – described by dealmaking sources as the window to “put up or shut up” – expired at 5am, leaving Everton owner Moshiri back at square one.

Sources close to the club maintain administration is not a danger for Everton. John Textor, who is trying to sell his 40 per cent stake in Crystal Palace with the Raine Group, has declared an interest in the club, although any deal with him would be impossible this summer.

The Telegraph understands Liverpudlian investors Andy Bell and George Downing, who already have money tied up in the club, and US firm MSP Sports Capital will also be sounded out as potential buyers.

“The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club expired today,” Everton said in a statement on Saturday.

“The club’s board of directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the Club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this.

“The club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the club’s future ownership. The board of directors would like to thank everyone connected to Everton for their patience over recent months and reiterate its commitment to providing further updates when it is appropriate to do so through the club’s official communication channels.”

The US-based consortium agreed to buy majority owner Moshiri’s 94 per cent stake in the club in September but the deal encountered persistent delays as it failed to meet the Premier League’s required conditions of ownership.

Moshiri held crisis talks with 777 last month after the prospective buyers called in turnaround and crisis management experts as lawsuits and financial claims piled up.

The US firm is facing mounting lawsuits and claims of unpaid bills in different territories, including over its ownership of Belgian club Standard Liege. Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive, acknowledged in April that the US investment firm had still not met conditions, which include it immediately settling some of the club’s debts that run into hundreds of millions of pounds.

The club’s manager Sean Dyche and the fanbase alike are desperate for the club to now secure a solution to safeguard the club’s finances this summer.

“If the takeover doesn’t happen, or a takeover, then it will probably be juggling dust, not sand,” Dyche said last month, putting rival clubs on alert for the likes of in-demand Jarrad Branthwaite.

Moshiri’s initial agreement to sell his 94.1 per cent stake to 777 had materialised after an alternative minority investment deal with MSP Capital collapsed. MSP, in partnership with Bell and Downing, have £160 million debt remaining in the club after a prior loan was agreed, however.

It was a condition in the Premier League approval process that 777 must clear that amount before completing the purchase – but payment is now overdue. Although outright takeover options will be considered, another option for Moshiri will be to secure more loans to keep the club and stadium project running.

