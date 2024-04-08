Everton to appeal two-point deduction

[Getty Images]

Everton have been deducted two points for a second breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

In a statement the club have confirmed they have begun the process to appeal the decision.

It is the second time the Toffees have been deducted points this season after initially being punished with a 10-point deduction that was reduced to six on appeal for a previous breach of the regulations.

The latest punishment sees them drop to 16th in the table on 27 points.

On Monday's announcement the club said: "While the club's position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the club is pleased to see that the Commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of co-operation and early admission of the Club’s breach.

"Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the Premier League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support.

"The club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission’s decision."